ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1745 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.04.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.60. 16,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,026. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.79.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.