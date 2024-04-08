Evercore ISI Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $435.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GS. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $421.80.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $408.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $419.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.01 and a 200 day moving average of $361.38. The company has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $989,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after buying an additional 650,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.