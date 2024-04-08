Evercore ISI Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $88.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.92.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99. State Street has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $81.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of State Street by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $45,687,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,022,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

