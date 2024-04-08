Evercore ISI Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $88.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Get State Street alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on State Street

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.99. State Street has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. State Street’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.