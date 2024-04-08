EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells $161,020.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 8,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $161,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Joseph Sanborn sold 664 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $12,436.72.

EverQuote Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.43. 227,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,319. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in EverQuote by 4.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in EverQuote by 7.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 10.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 35.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVER. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

