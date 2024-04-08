Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $62.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.98%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

