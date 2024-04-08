Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,820 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after buying an additional 1,683,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,546,000 after purchasing an additional 220,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 423,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,768,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after purchasing an additional 201,810 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exelixis by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,752,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,251,000 after purchasing an additional 924,189 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

