Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 0.4%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $120.21 and last traded at $120.86. Approximately 4,906,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 18,251,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average of $105.96. The firm has a market cap of $481.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,519,753,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216,602 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,673 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,896,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,789,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786,525 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.