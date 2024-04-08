FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS traded up $9.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $442.83. 189,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $464.05 and its 200-day moving average is $456.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.96 and a twelve month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.11.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

