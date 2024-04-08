FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 889 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

UNP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.84. 520,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

