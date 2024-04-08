FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.83.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.47. The company had a trading volume of 895,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,367. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

