FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,238 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Comcast by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 42.8% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,311,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,067,609. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $162.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

