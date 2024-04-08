FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $2.28 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WM traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.36. 465,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,076. The firm has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

