FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $518,000 Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 101.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 690,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CMF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.83. 58,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,004. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.