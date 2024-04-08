FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Invests $378,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.66. 809,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,914. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

