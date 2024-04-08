FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 117 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 0.8% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,300,710,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.80.

Shares of GS traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $410.69. The stock had a trading volume of 468,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,314. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20. The firm has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

