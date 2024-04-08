FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.24. 390,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

