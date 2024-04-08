FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 1,000 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Avista were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Avista by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Avista by 2.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Stock Performance

AVA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 60,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,062. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $504.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

