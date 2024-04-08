FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 187 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,711 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 1.4% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,926,978. The company has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.80, a PEG ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.89. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

