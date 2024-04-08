FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 400 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Sempra were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sempra by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,254,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,835,000 after purchasing an additional 443,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.74. 675,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,028. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 51.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

