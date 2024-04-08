FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 500 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVE stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,527. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

