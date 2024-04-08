Fei USD (FEI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $196,563.62

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and $196,563.62 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001284 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00014590 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001588 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00016642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,674.97 or 0.99963658 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011078 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.18 or 0.00134145 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,686,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,427,961 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,572,487.3335977 with 15,313,819.95083541 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95122087 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $41,717.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

