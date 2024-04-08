Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Given New $17.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Shares of NYSE FIHL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 317,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,701. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02. Fidelis Insurance has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 59.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIHL. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 58,706 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,360,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,618,000 after acquiring an additional 131,657 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

