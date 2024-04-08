Fiduciary Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 238.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,109 shares during the quarter. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned approximately 0.69% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 711,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1,580.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at $305,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 107,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter.

AIRR traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.79. The stock had a trading volume of 54,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,423. The stock has a market cap of $868.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $67.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

