Financial Comparison: Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc 16.96% 9.08% 0.97% Farmers National Banc 19.57% 16.91% 1.22%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ohio Valley Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ohio Valley Banc and Farmers National Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers National Banc 0 2 1 0 2.33

Farmers National Banc has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.79%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Farmers National Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc $74.49 million 1.50 $12.63 million $2.65 8.79 Farmers National Banc $255.20 million 1.88 $49.93 million $1.34 9.55

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. Ohio Valley Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Ohio Valley Banc on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit box, wire transfer, credit card, home equity loans, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machines (ATMs), consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation, commercial property, and various liability insurance services, as well as trust and online-only consumer direct mortgage services. The company owns and operates ATMs, including off-site ATMs. It operates offices in Ohio and West Virginia. The company was founded in 1872 and is based in Gallipolis, Ohio.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

