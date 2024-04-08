Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 88,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 93,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,711,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VO stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.88. 836,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

