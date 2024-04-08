Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.5% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,292,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680,869. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $61.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

