Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 277,865 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 84% compared to the typical volume of 150,719 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth $532,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 34,920,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,025,207. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

