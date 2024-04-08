Financial & Tax Architects LLC Decreases Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lowered its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.76.

Infosys Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $17.94. 2,668,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,572,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

