Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.84. The company had a trading volume of 83,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,252. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.95.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3959 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

