Financial & Tax Architects LLC Invests $35,000 in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Tilray by 29.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after buying an additional 3,681,157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,586,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,038.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,137 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,141,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,775,783. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

