Financial & Tax Architects LLC Purchases 434 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,115,000 after buying an additional 22,207 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.38. 288,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,838. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.85 and a one year high of $287.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.40 and its 200 day moving average is $243.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 90.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

