Financial & Tax Architects LLC Purchases Shares of 590 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $548.37. The company had a trading volume of 127,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,081. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $528.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

