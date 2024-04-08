Financial & Tax Architects LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

NYSEARCA GSY remained flat at $49.94 on Monday. 58,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,910. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $50.12.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

