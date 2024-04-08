Financial & Tax Architects LLC Reduces Position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned 0.26% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,298,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 26,092 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $600,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 4,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:ARGT traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $56.93. 23,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,813. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $56.93. The company has a market cap of $87.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

