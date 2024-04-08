Financial & Tax Architects LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.18. 780,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,245. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.21. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.