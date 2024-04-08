Financial & Tax Architects LLC Sells 17,881 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,881 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $5,204,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EFA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,851,047. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.