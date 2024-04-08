Financial & Tax Architects LLC Sells 262 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Pentair by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Pentair Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE PNR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 78,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.41. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

