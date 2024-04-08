First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.19

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 3842287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.43.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Recommended Stories

