First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires New Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951.

CAVA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.60. 114,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,219. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

