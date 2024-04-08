First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys 5,096 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 112.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.84. 9,679,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,893,676. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $130.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $585,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,506,605.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $585,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,506,605.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,081,737 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.