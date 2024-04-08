First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after buying an additional 1,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after acquiring an additional 515,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 364,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
IUSG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.95. 363,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,349. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $118.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.81.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
