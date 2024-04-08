First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $310,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.30. 783,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071,562. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $566.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

