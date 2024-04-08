First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases Shares of 4,429 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,561,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,522,000 after buying an additional 95,552 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 156,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 253,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 3.4 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.47. The stock had a trading volume of 182,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.68. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.76.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,835 shares of company stock worth $878,441. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

