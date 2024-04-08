First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 1,198 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $1,069,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,302,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.15.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CFR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $120.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.86.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

