First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 340 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in AON were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $319.45. 61,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,374. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.03. Aon plc has a one year low of $284.85 and a one year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

