First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 121,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $84.12. 202,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,476. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.24. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

