Focused Investors LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Focused Investors LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 3.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.07% of American Express worth $93,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $224.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $231.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.25.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

