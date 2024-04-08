Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $265.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,162,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 283,809 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 691.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 337,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 294,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

