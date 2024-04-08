Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.8% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $166.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,496,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

